We can’t do this without you! Enjoying Coastal Review is free. Producing it isn’t. Please donate or sponsor today.
Support Our Work.

Coastal Review

A Daily News Service of the North Carolina Coastal Federation

PFAS mitigation, DEQ staffing funded in Cooper’s budget

by

Funding to address PFAS in drinking water sources is in the governor’s proposed budget. Photo: NIEHS

Gov. Roy Cooper’s budget proposal would boost efforts to address contaminated drinking water and relieve the staffing shortage squeeze within the state’s environmental regulatory agency.

The biennial budget proposal, the Democratic governor’s final of his last term, appropriates a little more than $4 million to tackling emerging compounds known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in North Carolinian’s drinking water sources.

That funding would be enough for the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, or DEQ, to create a dedicated team within the agency to address PFAS statewide, according to Sharon Martin, DEQ’s deputy secretary for public affairs.

Agency staff have been “devoting an increasing amount of time” on top of their existing duties to address issues related to emerging contaminants for nearly six years following the revelation the lower Cape Fear River contained high levels of various PFAS.

Contaminants were discharged into the river, the drinking water source for tens of thousands of North Carolinians, for decades by Chemours Co., a DuPont spinoff, which operates a plant in Bladen County.

“Addressing PFAS statewide is a DEQ priority and we are taking a whole of department approach to protect communities, protect drinking water and clean up existing contamination,” Martin said in an email.

The issue is not limited to the Cape Fear River.

Last year, DEQ over the course of three months collected samples at 50 municipal and county water systems that contain two types of PFAS, perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA, and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid, or PFOS, above federal minimum health advisories. The agency is hashing out plans to sample hundreds of smaller water systems to gauge PFAS levels statewide.

The agency is working with public water systems to ramp up for proposed federal regulations that would require public water providers to monitor for six PFAS, including PFOA and PFOS.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency earlier this month announced a plan to set limits on those and a combination of four other compounds. 

Water systems found to have one or more of the chemicals above the proposed limits would have to reduce the levels of PFAS and report sampling results to customers.

In North Carolina, efforts to test for and address PFAS statewide has only compounded a staffing shortage within DEQ.

The department’s current average employee vacancy rate is 20%, Martin said. The overall state employee vacancy rate is 23.4%, according to a report in the News & Observer.

Those shortages have held steady for months, leaving employees in a holding pattern of taking on more work while typically making less than their professional counterparts in the private sector.

Cooper is calling for 5% across-the-board pay increase for state employees in the first year and another 3% in the second year.

The proposed budget also includes one-time bonuses, added vacation time and converts longevity pay into retention pay.

Martin noted that Cooper’s proposal to inject more than $5 million over two years to cover receipt-supported, or time-limited, state employee positions would “be especially helpful for DEQ.”

“The state budget typically does not provide appropriations to support salaries of receipt-supported positions,” she said.

Forty-one percent of DEQ staff are receipt-supported.

“At DEQ’s current funding levels, many budgeted salaries are not competitive in the current job market,” Martin said. “The increases proposed by Governor Cooper’s budget will allow DEQ to address salary concerns, better retain and recruit employees, and better serve the people of our state.”

The department is requesting 54 new full-time equivalent positions to be funded through a combination of budget appropriations and fee increases.

“DEQ’s priority for the fee increases is not to create new [full-time equivalent], but rather to raise position salaries with that additional revenue so that we can (be) more competitive to recruit and retain staff,” Martin said.

Cooper’s budget also invests in resilience programs aimed at planning for and reducing flood and storm impacts.

About Trista Talton

Trista Talton joined Coastal Review as staff writer Feb. 1, 2022, but she has covered coastal issues for us since our publication’s inception. She is a native North Carolinian and graduate of Appalachian State University. Her career as a journalist spans more than 20 years, most of which has been reporting on issues in southeastern North Carolina. Her reporting experience includes more than 10 years of covering the military, including an embed with Marines in Kuwait leading up to the start of the war in Iraq in 2003, time in New Orleans with North Carolina National Guardsmen in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, and offshore patrols of New York and New Jersey aboard a Coast Guard cutter following the Sept. 11 attacks. She lives with her husband and two sons in Jacksonville.

Related Posts

Luke Halton, on ladder, places Jockey's Trail sign at the Brewing Station in Kill Devil Hills, marking the official opening of the trail March 4, as his brother, Marine Corps Lt. Col. Matthew Halton, holds the ladder. Luke Halton did not shave during the process of creating the Jockey's Trail and shaved immediately after the event. Photo: Kip Tabb
Hiker follows vision to link Nags Head, Carova via trails
A Bay Disposal & Recycling (formerly Outer Banks Hauling) curbside recycling container awaits pickup in Kill Devil Hills. Photo: Corinne Saunders
Outer Banks recycling stabilizes after years of turmoil
Coach Paul Gilbert scores in the surf. Photo: Contributed
Coach Gilbert takes to the water as others take to the field
The Albemarle-Pamlico region is shown in this Nov. 25, 2019, NASA Earth Observatory image.
Albemarle-Pamlico resilience gets $27.25 million boost
Support the coastal news you value.CoastalReview.org is an award-winning, nonprofit news service providing unbiased, in-depth and investigative reporting about issues on the North Carolina coast. Your support makes our work possible. Please join the CRO Press Club or put your business in the Sponsor Spotlight to support the coverage your care about. Learn MoreGive or Sponsor

North Carolina Press AssociationWinner of 7 North Carolina Press Association awards in 2022.